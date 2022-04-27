Prince Harry’s secret Queen visit ‘could pop up on Netfix’

Royal experts voice concerns and issue warnings over the possibility of Prince Harry’s secret chat with the Queen ending up on Netflix.

This warning has been issued by royal commentator Neil Sean, on his YouTube channel.

There he claimed, “Whenever our gracious Majesty the Queen meets someone at Windsor, everything is recorded because it is seen as an official visit, even though it’s private.

“Now what’s been really interesting with this private visit is where is the picture? More importantly, was there actually a picture taken?”

“I contacted my good sources at Windsor and they couldn't confirm or deny that there could have been a picture taken.”

“But if there was a picture taken, and we have to say as ever here, allegedly, that remains in the ownership of the crown, i.e. Her Majesty the Queen.”

“Now, they were not allowed to take any pictures at the event, I’m told, and of course if they had done, either they are going to pop up on the Netflix documentary or, I’m sure, they would have been able to share them right now.”