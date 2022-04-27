Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz exude couple goals in new loved-up picture: See

Brooklyn Beckham expressed his undying love for his new bride Nicola Peltz in their latest loved-up picture.

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old newlywed dropped a lovely snap with the Holidate actor.

“My World,” the eldest son of former footballer David Beckham and Victoria Beckham captioned the post.

He added, “I Love You,” tagging the love of his life.

In the picture, Nicola looks effortlessly beautiful in her no make-up look as she donned a white dress. Brooklyn on the other hand flaunted his inked chest in the monochromatic photo.

Reacting to the picture, the billionaire heiress re-shared the image on her story with a heart eye emoji and wrote, “I LOVE YOU.”

The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on Palm Beach, Florida on April 9th 2022 after being engaged for 2 years.

Since their marriage, the duo often share glimpses of their happy married life with their followers on social media.