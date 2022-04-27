Will Smith ‘still silent’ over Chris Rock Oscars slap: ‘Hasn’t apologized yet’

Insiders reveal Will Smith still is yet to offer any sort of apology to Chris Rock over his Oscars slap row.

Insiders made this candid revelation to Page Six only recently.

There they admitted, “Will’s ‘spiritual journey’ to India for yoga and meditation seems cynical and ridiculous, given that he hasn’t apologized personally to the one person he assaulted in front of millions.”

However, it is important to remember, “No amount of Namastes will make up for that,” the source also quipped.

This revelation comes after Will Smith was reported to have flown down to India for an intense meditation and yoga retreat.

While Smith still hasn’t apologized to the comedian directly, he did apologize to the Oscars board and explained, “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”