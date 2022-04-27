Kareena Kapoor gears up for her OTT debut as shoot starts next week: Source

Kareena Kapoor to start shoot for her OTT debut with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma next week in Darjeeling, according to recent reports.

The yet-to-be-titled project which is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X will be shot in the hill station and the city of Mumbai.

An insider spilled to Mid-Day, “It’s a two-week schedule in the hill station that will see Kareena, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma film key scenes.”

“Meanwhile, a part of the production design team will erect a set in Mehboob studio,” the source added. “The Mumbai leg will kick off by May-end, with Sujoy hoping to shoot a chunk of the film before the rains hit the city.”

However, no official statement has come from the filmmakers. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial will reportedly be released on Netflix in 2023

Earlier, talking about her much awaited digital debut, the Good Newwz actor revealed her excitement to Hindustan Times.

She had said, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons… This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew."