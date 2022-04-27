Jessica Biel says she feels ‘really proud’ of her 10-year marriage with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel gushes over her 10-year long marriage with husband Justin Timberlake ahead of their anniversary in a latest interview.

In a conversation with Access Hollywood, the Total Recall star said she was proud of her relationship with the Palmer actor even though the couple had their fair share of ups and downs in their decade long journey.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,'” the 40-year-old told the outlet, “I just feel really proud of it.”

Biel added, “We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it, and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

The couple started dating in 2007 and got engaged four years later in 2011. Biel and Timberlake got married in October 2012 and are parents to two sons, Silas Randall, 7, and Phineas, 2.

Earlier, in an interview with E! News in 2018, the actor shared the secret of her strong bond with her beau.

She had said, "You just have to make time for date night, time for yourself alone and time with your partner. It has to be fun!"

"My husband always says, 'We can't stop dating.' I love that because it's true," she added.

"You have to continue to make the space for yourself and your partner to just have fun like you did before you had kids. And not talk about them! Keep it fresh, keep it exciting. Spontaneous if at all possible."