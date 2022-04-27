Princess Eugenie launches podcast as Prince Andrew settled lawsuit

Princess Eugenie has launched a podcast on trafficking with Julia de Boinville after her father Prince Andrew settled lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre.



The Princess took to Instagram and announced the name of the new podcast.

Sharing a photo with Julia, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter said, “My charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective is delighted to announce its new podcast, Floodlight.”

She further said, “Join me, and my co-founder, Julia de Boinville each week as we sit down with guests from all walks of life who are helping to combat modern slavery in a variety of ways. From lawmakers and company leaders to famous activists, survivors and journalists, Floodlight shows you just how prominent modern slavery is and that we can all do something about it.

“We want to thank all our guests for joining us, as well as @stakpod for making this project come to life.”



