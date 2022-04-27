Rihanna, A$AP Rocky’s relationship ‘forever changed’ after arrest: source

Rihanna has reportedly shocked fans with her reaction to A$AP Rocky’s arrest and the future of their relationship despite fears of a potential 14-year jail sentence.

Insiders close to ET issued revelation and according to their findings, Rihanna remains ‘totally committed’ to Rocky.

The two are also said to remain ‘very much' together, despite the police probe.

The inside source also went on to explain Rihanna’s take on relationships during the interview.

They explained, “When she's in love with someone, she'll do anything for them.”

It is due to this character trait, “Rihanna hasn't wavered [with Rocky]. She loves him,” especially because “He's family” now.

People magazine insiders, who earlier explained that Rihanna is choosing only to focus on her pregnancy, shared a similar sentiment.