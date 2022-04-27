Selena Gomez talks ‘empowering young people’ with new mental health initiative

Singer Selena Gomez sheds light on her desire to positively impact the youth with her brand new Mental Health Action Forum collaboration.

The singer addressed her desire to cater to the mental health needs of struggling youth at the Rare Impact Fund’s first-ever Mental Health Youth Action Forum.

The forum is being hosted in collaboration with the Biden-Harris Administration and is a “personal mission” for the Grammy award-winning star.



“As an advocate for mental health, I am thrilled to join forces,” the singer was quoted telling People magazine.

In her speech, she also explained her intention for the Fund and explained, “the goal of destigmatizing mental health through shaping positive conversations about self-acceptance and mental well-being.”

“I have a long-standing passion for mental health advocacy and education, which is why I created Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund.”

Before concluding she added, “It's a personal mission to continue this important work and empower young people to address their mental health.”