Prince Harry talks about mental health in podcast

Prince Harry has recorded an episode of Reid Hoffman 's podcast alongside "Better Up" CEO Alexi Robichaux.

Bette Up is dedicated to "building mental fitness, careers, and communities."

Speaking on the issue, Harry sad, "What we want to be able to do is turn the conversation from mental health. . . and change the dialogue and change a whole conversation to make it more around mental fitness."

Prince Harry recently travelled to the Netherlands for Invictus Games 2022.

He went to The Hague for the games after a brief visit to the UK where he and his wife Meghan Markle met Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.