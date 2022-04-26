Kriti Sanon looks drop-dead gorgeous in figure-hugging minidress

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon soared temperatures as she put her exceptionally toned legs on display in a tight-fitted minidress.
The Bachchhan Paandey actor stunned onlookers in a sultry figure-hugging minidress as she stepped out for a party night at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house.
The 31-year-old actor, who was dressed to the nines paired the gorgeous outfit with thigh-high black heels.
The Mimi actor accessorised her sizzling look with a beautiful necklace. However, the star was looking ravishing in a soft wavy hairstyle with minimal makeup on, giving off true diva vibes.
Meanwhile, Kriti took to her Instagram to share her stunning pictures and left everyone mesmerized with her looks.
The endearing post garnered thousands of likes and hearts within no time.
