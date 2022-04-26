Prince Harry ‘desperate to justify’ his move to US with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle projecting a happy life in the US couldn’t be farther from the truth, a royal commentator has claimed.
Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe dissected the Duke of Sussex’s comments on the Today Show last week, in which he told Hoda Kotb that the US is home for him now.
Talking to Closer magazine, Larcombe said: “While Harry is claiming he's happy in his new life, his face looked totally at odds with what he was saying – he seemed bitter and empty.”
The expert went on to add: “I imagine anyone watching who used to know him will be worried about him after that interview. He just seemed desperate to justify his betrayal and convince the world – and himself – that it was worth it and he's now happy.”
Larcombe continued to say that while Meghan seems to be ‘really happy’ with the arrangement in US, Harry ‘looks more lost than ever’.
