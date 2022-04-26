Blac Chyna's attorney accuses Kardashian’s lawyer of 'psychological attack'

A judge will rule on whether or not Blac Chyna can redo her testimony after her lawyer, Lynne Ciani insisted to the Los Angeles Superior Court that she should be given another chance to present her side.

Chyna, 33, has requested to redo her testimony after she faced ‘unethical’ cross-examination conducted by the Kardashians’ lawyer, which left the model ‘visibly shaken.’

Attorney Ciani claimed that Chyna wants to redo her testimony because attorney Michael Rhodes, who is representing Kim, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris and Kylie Jenner in the case, made "a deliberate and unethical psychological attack" on the mom-of-two.

Last week, Chyna was reduced to tears on the witness stand after she was shown several nude photos of herself that were leaked online by her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

According to Daily Mail, both, Rob and Chyna, agreed that the pictures would not be shown to the jury, but the Kardashian’s lawyer showed the explicit pictures in the court.

The attorney explained that the incident then "derailed" Chyna from completing her testimony the way she intended.

"'There was a stipulation that the photos would not be included which was violated intentionally," her lawyer stated. "I'm trying to suggest corrective action so we don't have to have a mistrial."

Chyna has filed a $300 million lawsuit against Kris and Kylie Jenner, as well as Kim and Khloé Kardashian for influencing to get her reality TV show Rob and Chyna cancelled.