Meghan Markle accused of ‘disliking’ England, ‘never wants to return’

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle is said to seriously dislike his homeland, England, and might never return to the UK, a royal author has claimed according to Express UK.

Vanity Fair royal editor Tina Brown, who has also penned a number of royal books including Princess Diana’s biography, said that she believes that Harry might want to come back to the UK once the Queen dies, but couldn’t say the same about Meghan.

Speaking on The New York Times podcast, Brown sensationally claimed: “I think that Harry is going to want to come back when the Queen dies to serve his country.”

She then added: “… I think they will find a way to reel him in. And it’s possible that Meghan - maybe they will have a commuter arrangement. I don’t know. I don’t see Meghan ever wanting to go back. She disliked England.”