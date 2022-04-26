Queen’s ‘puzzling attachment’ to Prince Andrew ruining Jubilee plans

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth’s closeness to her disgraced son Prince Andrew is reportedly proving to be a cause of concern as it is ‘tarnishing’ her Platinum Jubilee plans, reported Express UK.

After Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, featured prominently at his late father Prince Philip’s memorial service alongside the monarch on March 29, royal author Clive Irving believes that the Queen’s closeness to him is worrying.

Writing for The Daily Beast, Irving said: “This year, what should have been a glorious, unblemished celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee has instead become tarnished by the iniquity of the Queen’s second son”

He went on: “… And by the puzzle of her attachment to him, demonstrated when he escorted her to her seat in Westminster Abbey for the service celebrating the life of Prince Philip.”

Andrew escorting the Queen to her seat at Philip’s memorial marked his first appearance in public since settling a sexual abuse case earlier in March.



