Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor requests ‘privacy’ for his pregnant sister Sonam Kapoor

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor requested fans that they respect his sister Sonam Kapoor's privacy as she is expecting her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja.

In a conversation with India Today, the actor talked about the The Zoya Factor actor’s pregnancy as he emphasized that it would be nice to give her some space.

The 31-year-old actor told the outlet, “I think it's nice that everybody is kind of wanting to know about her, because Sonam is such a big personality. So, obviously, everybody wants to share that happiness.”

“But also, I think it's a very intimate and personal experience for the two people and it would also be important to respect their privacy in a way, because I think when you love someone and they're producing someone that you love, it's kind of sacred,” he added.

The actor continued: “It's not to prove anything to anybody or it's not for the world. It's for you. So, it would be nice to kind of give them that space as well.”

Sonam announced her pregnancy with husband on Instagram last month revealing that the baby is due in fall this year.