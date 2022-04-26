Kardashians ask court to dismiss Blac Chyna's economic, emotional distress claims

Model Blac Chyna’s defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family continues.

After Kris and Kylie Jenner’s testimony in court, the reality TV famed family has asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss Chyna's claims of economic and emotional distress.

As PEOPLE reported, attorney-at-law Michael G. Rhodes, who is representing the Kardashian-Jenner family in the case, claimed that Chyna has offered "no documentary evidence, economic analysis, or expert testimony" to support her claims.

"Before trial began, these claims were absurd," said Rhodes, "Now that Plaintiff has testified in her entirety, and has no additional testimony or evidence to offer on her damages, Defendants respectfully submit that entering such an instruction would be a vastly inadequate remedy."

"Ms. White's unsupported and wildly speculative claims for damages must not be allowed to go to the jury," Rhodes argued.

According to the document, Chyna, 33, conceded in her testimony that she "very much appreciated" Kris, 66, for her efforts to get Rob & Chyna on the air and for providing her a place to live.

She also admitted that her reputation was hurt "the most" by her ex, Rob Kardashian, who is not named in her claims for economic damages.