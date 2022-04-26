Meghan Markle 'Archie' moniker inspiration comes from father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle named son Archie in order to rekindle relationship with father Thomas Markle, suggest sources.

In 2019, the Duke and Duches of Sussex jointly picked out the name for the baby. A source close to the royals later told The Sun that it was named after Archie Andrews comics.

The comics were introduced to Meghan by none but her father, Thomas.

They told The Sun in 2019: “She would spend her weekends going to vintage stores to buy the comics.

“This could be a little nod to her dad. It was him who instilled that hobby into her, that was their activity together.

“He would drive her around and also surprise her with vintage volumes. She had at least 100. This may be a way to reach out to her dad, even after all that’s happened.”

Recently amid Invictus Games, Meghan revealed that she was torn between two names after which she happily chose Archie. Meghan at a reading session for children admitted that she and Harry could not “decide between Archie and Harrison for the first name."

At the time of Archie's birth, Thomas shared the joys of becoming a grandfather saying that he hoped the little baby would “serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour”.