Shanna Moakler says she and ex Travis Barker are ‘co-parenting really great right now’

Shanna Moakler said she and her ex-husband Travis Barker are co-parenting “really great now” after previously saying that she feels “severe distancing” with her kids because of the drummer and his partner Kourtney Kardashian.
In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the former Miss USA said that she had a great relationship with her children as she and Barker continue being great at co-parenting.
“We’re co-parenting really great right now,” the 47-year-old told the outlet. “We’re getting along. … I’m happy for that.”
Addressing her previous comments that Barker and Kardashian are ‘putting a wedge’ between her kids and her, Moakler said that they weren’t the “the best statement to make.”
The model continued: “At one point in time, (his relationship) did affect my relationship with my kids, but my kids and I are in an amazing place. We have a great relationship with one another.”
“I’ve been a very active mother for the last two decades. My kids and I are in a great headspace,” she added.
Moakler shares two kids with Barker, Landon Asher, 18 and Alabama Luella, 16.
Will Smith was banned from the Oscars for the next year for smacking Chris Rock
During their day in Antigua and Barbuda, they were welcomed with a guard of honour before meeting Prime Minister...
Kim Kardashian debuted her first solo TikTok alongside her longtime glam squad
The success of last December's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which has sold nearly $1.9 billion worth of tickets, quieted...
Cruz Beckham parted ways with former girlfriend Bliss Chapman last month
Amanda Bynes drops her second rap song with fiancé Paul Michael