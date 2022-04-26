Shanna Moakler says she and ex Travis Barker are ‘co-parenting really great right now’

Shanna Moakler said she and her ex-husband Travis Barker are co-parenting “really great now” after previously saying that she feels “severe distancing” with her kids because of the drummer and his partner Kourtney Kardashian.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the former Miss USA said that she had a great relationship with her children as she and Barker continue being great at co-parenting.

“We’re co-parenting really great right now,” the 47-year-old told the outlet. “We’re getting along. … I’m happy for that.”

Addressing her previous comments that Barker and Kardashian are ‘putting a wedge’ between her kids and her, Moakler said that they weren’t the “the best statement to make.”

The model continued: “At one point in time, (his relationship) did affect my relationship with my kids, but my kids and I are in an amazing place. We have a great relationship with one another.”

“I’ve been a very active mother for the last two decades. My kids and I are in a great headspace,” she added.

Moakler shares two kids with Barker, Landon Asher, 18 and Alabama Luella, 16.