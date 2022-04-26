Thomas Markle has 'so little' respect for Prince Harry: 'He is an idiot'

Thomas Markle thinks daughter Meghan Markle's husband, Prince Harry, is 'gutless.'

Speaking to Dan Wootton for GB News, Markle announced that he is going to visit the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in summer.

He said: “I’m going to show my respects for the Queen, and I’m going to let them know and make sure the Queen understands my entire family respects the Queen and the royals.

“We admire them, and we want them to know that that’s how we feel about them and that’s how we feel about England.”

Adding elsewhere, Markle revealed that he wanted to reconcile things with Meghan and Harry on the occasion with a 'grand gesture'. He, however, noted that his daughter and son-in-law might not want to meet him at all.

He said: “I’m getting the feeling that if they know I’m coming, they won’t be coming."

Further slamming Harry for snubbing Prince Philip memorial, Markle branded the Duke 'gutless' for his actions.

He said: “I think it’s ridiculous.

“He knows how much security they’re going to have, he’s totally safe in that situation and my god he’s going off to the (Invictus) Games, which would be far more dangerous for him then it would be at the Jubilee.

“I don’t understand half the things he says, and I have so little respect for that man. I think he’s an idiot.”