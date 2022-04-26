Thomas Markle reveals reason why Meghan and Harry won’t be coming to UK

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle, who is planning to fly over to Britain for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, has said that he does not think Prince Harry and Meghan will visit UK.



In an interview with Dan Wootton for GB News, Thomas Markle, 77 said “If they know I'm coming they won't be coming.”

When asked if he was expecting Meghan and Harry to be in London during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Markle said: “I’m getting the feeling that if they know I’m coming, they won’t be coming.”

Thomas went on to say, “But if they do come I would love to reach out, speak with them and try to figure out what was wrong and how we can repair it.

“I don’t see that happening. But I certainly would like to try.”



