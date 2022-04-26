Donald Trump flaunts he made Queen smile like 'she never has before'

Donald Trump is bragging about charming the Queen during his 2019 visit to the UK.

Back when Mr Trump was the President of the United States, he had the honour to meet Her Majesty during an official trip. Bragging about how he made the monarch smile like "she never has before," the businessman mocked Harry for gushing over his Windsor Castle secret meeting.

Mr Trump told host Piers Morgan: "I’m not a fan of Meghan. I'm not a fan and I wasn't, right from the beginning.

"I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose. And I think he's an embarrassment.

"And I think when she spoke badly of the Royal Family, but in particular the Queen you know, I met the Queen. It was supposed to be for 20 minutes."

Mr Morgan added: "I saw you just after you saw her."

Mr Trump said: "Right. It was supposed to be just a quick meeting. And it was beautiful.

"The pomp and ceremony, nobody does it like the English I don't know what it is. But nobody does it.

Piers Morgan: "We have a certain style."

Mr Trump added: "But I met her and it turned out to be more than an hour, substantially, because she liked me and I liked her and she let it be known.

"She liked me and I let it be known."

Mr Morgan said: "I’ve heard other members of the Royal Family told me they enjoyed your company.

Mr Trump added: "We had a great time and then they honoured the United States but they honoured me that night which is really the honour of the country, and it was at the top level.

"And I sat next to her and we talked the whole night. And somebody said we've never seen her smile so much. We had a great time. She was laughing and smiling.

"They said they've never seen her have such a good time at a state dinner. You know, normally they're a little boring. Okay, this wasn’t boring."