Thomas Markle wants to thank Prince Charles in UK for supporting Meghan wedding

Thomas Markle wants to pay his respects to Prince Charles as he plans an entry to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Meghan Markle's estranged father, who has not refrained from mocking her on various digital and social media platforms, is now eager to rekindle relationship with not only the Duchess, but also son-in-law Prince Harry and grandkids Archie and Lili along with other royals.

Speaking to GB News’ Dan Wootton, Mr Markle shares his plans of flying to London in June.

He said: “I’m going to show my respects for the Queen, and I’m going to let them know and make sure the Queen understands my entire family respects the Queen and the Royals.

“We admire them, and we want them to know that that’s how we feel about them and that’s how we feel about England.”

Mr Markle added he would like to meet Charles and thank him “for walking my daughter down the aisle”. Markle opted out of Meghan's wedding in 2018, owing to health concerns.

Earlier on his YouTube Channel, Markle targetted Harry for suing the Home Office over police protection row.

Mr Markle said: “He should be ashamed of himself, and ashamed to ever go back to England. But, I'm prejudiced against him, so."

Mr Markle then added: “Well, if they didn't have this multimillion-dollar public relations team, everyone would hate them. Now, only 90 percent of the population hates them.”