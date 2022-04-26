Shailene Woodley finds 'no reason' to continue dating Aaron Rodgers: reports

Shailene Woodley reportedly failed to find a reason to continue dating Aaron Rodger as the couple has parted ways for a second time.
The former couple, who has been trying to make their rekindled romance work, has broken up after failed attempts at reconciliation.
According to E! News, an insider has revealed, “Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron but she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change.”
“There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again,” the insider added.
The former lovebirds previously split in February when sources claimed that they both are ‘very different people.’
“They are both focused on their careers, but it took them in separate directions,” the source shared.
However, Woodley was spotted packed on PDA with Rodgers one month after calling off their engagement.
“They seemed really happy,” People magazine reported at the time.
