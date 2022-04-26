Piers Morgan wants to end rift with Meghan Markle

Former Good Morning Britain presenter and senior journalist Piers Morgan wanted to end his rift with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.



Piers invited his former friend Meghan to a sit down interview in an attempt to end the dispute.

This he said on the latest episode of the Diary of a CEO podcast, hosted by Steven Bartlett, 29.

The senior journalist said he is keen to interview Meghan Markle on his show ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’, saying he would ask her some ‘difficult’ questions.

Commenting on his rift with Meghan, Piers Morgan said, “If she did an interview like this with me, it'd be very interesting. Meghan Markle to me has lost all sense of reality about life.”

He further said, “She (Meghan) needs to sit with someone like me, not an Oprah Winfrey enabling interview, fuelling your victimhood. She needs someone to give her perspective."