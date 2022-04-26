Johnny Depp gives big statement in court as he continues testifying in defamation case

Johnny Depp resumed testifying in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in a Fairfax, Virginia court on Monday.



During his appearance in the court on the fourth day, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was questioned about audio recordings of arguments with Heard.

Amber Heard’s defense attorneys asked Johnny Depp if the actress was the only person who had a problem with his drinking.

“Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me,” Depp replied.

“The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself.”

Johnny Depp once texted his doctor that Amber heard “is as full of s–t as a Christmas goose,” it was revealed in court today.

The message came after the now-infamous 2015 fight with Heard in Australia that left Depp with a severed finger.

In the same text, read in court, Depp called Heard “a malicious, evil and vindictive c—t” who had an “obsession with herself” and was “so desperate for success and fame.”

Johnny Depp’s legion of female fans were looking on adoringly as the actor testified — and laughing at his snarky answers to questions from Amber Heard’s lawyer.

The fans — some of whom have travelled from as far as Australia to see Depp — have been packing the courtroom gallery since the trial started two weeks ago.

Johnny Depp’s testimony, which entered its fourth day Monday, was marked by tense and often combative exchanges between the actor and Heard’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn.