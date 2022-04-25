Adnan Siddiqui invites Ilhan Omar to US premiere of his film ‘Dum Mastam’

Adnan Siqqidui shared a picture with US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar ahead of the promotional events of his upcoming film Dum Mastam.
On Sunday, the Mom actor posted a picture with Omar, who recently marked her visit to Pakistan.
Sharing the picture, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor penned a note, giving an insight of their conversation. He wrote, “Had a wonderful conversation on several thoughtful topics, including geopolitics, entertainment, culture and food with the amazing Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American and one of the first two Muslim women in the US house.”
He concluded the note with, “Wishing her safe travels.”
The photo also featured the film’s lead actor Imran Asharf and other members.
Moreover, Siddiqui also invited Omar to the US premiere of his upcoming production Dum Mastam next month, which stars Ashraf alongside Amar Khan.
