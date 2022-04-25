Harry Styles to play Capital’s Summertime Ball following three-year hiatus

Harry Styles has been named to headline the Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard after a three-year COVID hiatus.

The Watermelon Sugar singer has been the first name confirmed to play among the star-studded lineup of artists including George Ezra and KSI.

Described as ‘the UK’s biggest summer party’, the festival will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, June 12.

The first wave of names was announced during Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Monday. Besides Styles, Ezra and KSI, the stars including Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, Sigala, GAYLE, ArrDee and Eddie Benjamin will also play at the event.

“We’re back! After a three-year break, we’ve never been so excited to be back at Wembley Stadium for this huge show,” Kemp said in a statement shared on social media.

Earlier this morning, it was announced that the As It Was singer will also headline Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 after playing two bill-topping sets at this month’s Coachella in Indio, California.

Moreover, Styles’ third studio album, Harry’s House, is set to release on May 20 and features his recent single As It Was.