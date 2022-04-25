Fans point out a nod to Beckham's traditions inside Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's marital home

Fans noticed that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's marital home featured a nod to impressive family tribute in the latest lovely photo.

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old dropped a candid photo of himself as he rested against a worktop in his kitchen with his hand in his pockets.

"My wife took this," Beckham captioned the post while adding a heart emoji.

Fans appeared to be in awe of the Beckham’s home traditions as one user commented, “Love how no matter how much money people have, we all hang our tea towels off the oven doors!”



Moreover, fans were also in love with the chef’s Union Jack toaster which gave a nod to his roots and his family in Britain.

The couple took their wedding vows on April 9 at Peltz’s family home in Palm Beach, Miami.

The nuptial ceremony was attended by many stars including Serena and Venus Williams, Gordon Ramsay and Eva Longoria.