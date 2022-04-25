Fans slam Kim Kardashian over another ‘photoshop failure’

Reality TV Kim Kardashian is once again, facing criticism over ‘photoshop fail’ on her latest pictures shared online.

The fashion mogul, who is known for setting stunning ‘body goals,’ has been accused of editing her waist in the latest series of poolside pictures.

The Kardashians alum, 41, posted gorgeous pictures, along with the caption "Sunday in my @skims," on Sunday night.

She was seen with her arms raised above her head in every picture, donning a sports bra from her SKIMS range and some oversized jogging bottoms.

However, her toned abs drew fans’ attention, who noticed the apparent absence of, or curious position of her belly button.

One internet user commented, "You forgot to leave in your belly button." In response, another follower asked: "Skin looks weird too. Right?"

More fans started to notice the difference with one querying: "Something is off about the second pic or is it just me?"

Earlier this month, during the SKIMS promotional campaign, which also featured Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Candice Swanepoel, social media users claimed that her waist had been manipulated to make her look slimmer and curvier.