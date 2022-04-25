Kareena Kapoor reacts to Vijay Varma’s hilarious recreation of her iconic line from ‘K3G’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to mark her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s yet-to-be-titled project. She will be sharing the screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

On Monday, the Jab We Met actress reacted to her co-star Varma’s hilarious recreations of her iconic ‘Poo’ line from her 2001 superhit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

The Mirzapur actor shared a BTS video from the sets of The Devotion of Suspect X’s Hindi adaptation on his Instagram, in which he recreated Bebo’s iconic Poo dialogue.

Adding a twist to her famous dialogue, Vijay had a more serious expression as he looked into the camera and said, “Kaun hai ye jisne doobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha. Who is she?”

As the camera shifts to Kareena, fans can see her making a funny face expressing her shock.

Vijay titled the video, “You’re not ready for this.” Sharing the video, he wrote, “The only Gag I ever wanted to play with @kareenakapoorkhan, the only and ultimate Poo,” and mentioned that it is a BTS video from their Sujoy Ghosh directorial.

Apart from this, Vijay will be next seen in Darlings with Alia Bhatt. While Kareena has Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan, in her kitty.