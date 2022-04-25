Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler leaves fans wondering with cryptic post: See

Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler shared a cryptic post on social media that grabbed her fans’ attention straightaway.



The former Miss USA turned to a photo-video sharing platform to share a cryptic post after the drummer was accused by fans of "controlling" his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian.

The post reads: "It's time to start making people understand it's a privilege to be in your life."

Back in February, Travis' ex-wife revealed her thoughts if her teenage children ended up appearing on Hulu's The Kardashians.

The Celebrity Big Brother star shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with the Blink-182 drummer.

When previously interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, the Playboy model was "all for it" if her two teenagers popped up on the reality show.

When asked the same question a year later, and if she would be watching, the model answered: "I won't be tuning in," and started laughing.

"But I think it's fine if this is an opportunity that they want to be a part of."

She continued: "My children are my first priority and, that's one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on.

"That's probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness."

Shanna concluded: "As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that's all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they're happy, and that's the key."

Atiana, 23, is the daughter of Shanna and Oscar De La Hoya, 49.

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with her ex Scott Disick, 38.