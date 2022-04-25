Amanda Holden reveals most 'emotional' moment at 'Britain’s Got Talent'

FileFootage

Amanda Holden recently dished on the most 'emotional' performance at Britain’s Got Talent as she talked about a young contestant dancing to her track.



During her conversation with The Mirror, the English actor expressed, “A little girl came out and danced to my version of Over The Rainbow! I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s my song!’ The proudest thing was saying to Simon, “That’s my version.”

“And then he made some cheeky joke about it. I couldn’t wait to text my husband to say, ‘Oh my God, this little girl just danced to my track!’ as he masterminded the whole album,” she continued.

“It was a real emotional moment and it felt like a dream,” she added.

This came after the famed talent show was hit by ‘fix’ accusations for giving privilege to some professional performers on the series.

Taking about rules on the influx of pros on the show, Holden said, “Well, there is a real mix. There are some professionals who would never have dared to come on the show before, but now find themselves in the same position as everybody else.”

“The whole industry has been on its knees and I think they’ve seen us as a gateway to get back on stage for real, and actually, they had a great experience, a positive experience and have shown us stuff we’ve never seen before,” she said.