Sharon Osbourne reveals she looked like a ‘cyclops’ after a recent face lift

Sharon Osbourne got candid about a ‘horrendous’ plastic surgery she had a few months back.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Osbourne revealed she had a face life in October which left her looking like a ‘cyclops.’

The former host of The Talk told the outlet, “I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those (expletive) mummies that they wrap (with bandages).”

“It hurt like hell. You have no idea,” the 69-year-old television personality added.

The procedure took almost 6 hours to finish but the final reveal was not something that Osbourne had wished for.

“I’m telling you, it was horrendous,” Osbourne stated. “(To the surgeon) I’m, like, ‘you’ve got to be (expletive) joking. One eye was different to the other. I looked like a (expletive) Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”

She further added that even her husband Ozzy Osbourne did not like her look as she recollected him saying, “I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone.”

However, months after the surgery, her face is finally settling now and Osbourne is happy with it.

This is not the first time that the reality TV judge has opted for a plastic surgery as she has been vocal about such procedures in her past interviews.

Osbourne even joked about it in her autobiography Unbreakable, "There's not much I haven't had tweaked, stretched, peeled, lasered, veneered, enhanced or removed altogether.”

"I don't think I'm as bad as some women - like Jocelyn 'Bride of' Wildenstein. But I won't be having any more cosmetic procedures," she added.