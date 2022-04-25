Travis Barker brags ‘family matters’ as ex-wife Shanna Moakler shades Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker dropped a series of lovely pictures of his fiancé Kourtney Kardashian, stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya and others to brag that his family is all that matters to the Blink-182 drummer.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Barker posted a random click in which he can be seen spending time with his beloved ones.

“Family matter”, the rocker captioned the post that also included a few clicks from his recent trip to Disneyland on the Poosh founder’s birthday.

Barker’s post was shared the same day his ex-wife Shanna Moakler recorded a live video on the Facebook-owned platform in which he shaded the couple’s romance, saying she doesn’t ‘follow it’.



Moakler said, “I don't have any relationship with the Kardasians or Kourtney.

"I just did an interview about my ex and Kourtney and I was just wishing them all the best and I'm glad they're happy,” she added.

"Their relationship really isn't any of my business, so I stay out of it,” Moakler expressed.

While talking about her two kids she shares with Barker, “I don't follow it, I don't know what's going on with them so I can't really answer your questions.”

“I'm really too busy just focusing on my own and hopefully getting into my own relationship eventually,” she said.