Kim Kardashian marks 107th Anniversary of the Armenian genocide: See pics

Kim Kardashian has recently commemorated 107 years’ anniversary of Armenian genocide on her social media.
The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slew of throwback photos of her 2019 trip to her father’s homeland to mark the day.
In one photo, Kim was seen dressed in a black floor-length gown, which she paired with a large silver necklace, while posing with all her children.
Another photo featured Kim with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, posing in front of a mountain.
The Keeping up with Kardashians star also shared a photo of herself and her sister with former Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.
Kim captioned the photo: “Today is the 107th anniversary of the #ArmenianGenocide. Let's all stand together & remember the 1.5 million people who were massacred,” she wrote.
She also praised America for remembering the day, and said: “I am so proud that America recognises the Armenian genocide #NeverForget."
Brooklyn Beckham dropped a lovely photo of him captured by Nicola Peltz
Khloe Kardashian was accused of 'excessive spending' as she sett up garage for True's garage
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashians might have inspired Tom Brady
David Beckham started the bee-keeping project as a 'lockdown hobby'
Will Smith has been banned from Oscars for the next 10 years
Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted in Los Angeles with Ben Affleck