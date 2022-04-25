Kim Kardashian marks 107th Anniversary of the Armenian genocide: See pics

Kim Kardashian has recently commemorated 107 years’ anniversary of Armenian genocide on her social media.



The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slew of throwback photos of her 2019 trip to her father’s homeland to mark the day.

In one photo, Kim was seen dressed in a black floor-length gown, which she paired with a large silver necklace, while posing with all her children.

Another photo featured Kim with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, posing in front of a mountain.

The Keeping up with Kardashians star also shared a photo of herself and her sister with former Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

Kim captioned the photo: “Today is the 107th anniversary of the #ArmenianGenocide. Let's all stand together & remember the 1.5 million people who were massacred,” she wrote.

She also praised America for remembering the day, and said: “I am so proud that America recognises the Armenian genocide #NeverForget."



