Priyanka Chopra enjoys her Sunday as she goes on a drive: Watch

Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse from her Sunday drive as it seems like she had the perfect start of the week.

Taking to Instagram, PeeCee dropped a fun-filled video as she glowed in the sun and sang her favorite song.

The Matrix Resurrections star captioned the reel, “That Sunday feeling….”

In the video, the actor flaunted her stylish shades with casual clothes. The 39-year-old moved her head while she played with her brown gorgeous hair as they keep blowing due to the wind.

Watch the video here:





Earlier, the name of the actor’s daughter with husband Nick Jonas was revealed by a media outlet as they obtained the birthday certificate of the baby.

The couple has named their little one Malti Marie Chopra Jonas where Malti means 'moonlight' in Sanskrit.

Priyanka and the This is Heaven singer had announced earlier this year that they had welcomed a baby via surrogacy.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” a joint statement shared on Instagram by the duo read.

It added, “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”