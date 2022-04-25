Missing Karachi girl Dua Zehra found in Lahore

A blurred image of Karachi girl Dua Zehra Kazmi who went missing from Karachi 10 days ago.

KARACHI: Dua Zehra – a teenage girl who went missing on April 16 from Karachi found in Lahore today, Geo News reported.

In a statement, Dua Zehra told the Lahore Police that she was not kidnapped, adding that she reached the city on her own. The sources said that she would soon share a video statement.

The case of the mysterious disappearance of the teenage girl from Karachi’s Al-Falah shook everyone. She went missing from the Golden Town area 10 days ago, triggering a sense of fear among the masses.

Police conducted multiple raids but failed to recover the girl. The police had claimed that she might have left the house of her own choice but the family had rejected it.

Reacting to the development, Mehdi Kazmi, the father of the girl, told Geo News that he did not know about the progress as he has not been contacted yet by the Karachi police.



‘I want my daughter alive’

Earlier on April 22, the mother of 14-year-old Dua Zehra Kazmi had warned of suicide outside the Governor’s House if her daughter is not safely recovered.

“I want my daughter alive. I am a mother. I will not accept her body like Zainab. I will keep the body outside the Governor House if she is found dead,” the mother had said. “Five days have passed and we are still looking for Dua,” the frustrated father, Mehdi Kazmi, had told The News.

“The news running on the media about the recovery of my daughter from Sanghar is fake. Even the girl seen in the CCTV footage going on a Suzuki vehicle is also the daughter of my neighbour who was going to work when she was captured on CCTV footage,” he had clarified.

Mehdi had said that there was a conspiracy to downplay his daughter’s case by running such fake news on the media. “But I am telling I will not allow anyone to ignore my daughter’s case,” he had said.