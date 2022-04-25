Jensen Ackles reveals Jared Padalecki had a near-fatal car crash

Jensen Ackles informed fans at Supernatural convention about Jared Padalecki’s terrible car accident

Jensen Ackles recently revealed that his Supernatural costar and reel brother Jared Padalecki was involved in a terrible car accident.



According to several media reports, the Gilmore Girls star was scheduled to attend a fan convention on April 24, but he was unable to make it after getting in a crash.

Ackles explained Padalecki’s absence to the crowd at the convention, saying that he had "a very bad car accident".

The Boys star mentioned that Padalecki was not driving the car, rather he was on the passenger seat. However, he was saved because of the “airbag in the car”.

Ackles also assured fans that Padalecki was on the road to recovery.

“He’s lucky to be alive and not only that, he’s home recovering. The fact that he’s not in the hospital right now is blowing my mind,” he remarked.

Nevertheless, Ackles requested fans to shower some love on social media for Padalecki.

“Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he'll be back with us soon,” the 44-year-old said.

On Thursday, Padalecki tweeted to inform his fans that he would not be able to attend the convention but didn’t reveal the reason.

He wrote, “'Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC [sic] this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again.”

To note, Ackles and Padalecki starred as reel brothers Dean and Sam respectively for all 327 episodes of the popular show, which ran for 15 seasons.