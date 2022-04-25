Meghan Markle is leading Prince Harry ‘by the nose’, Trump takes aim at royal couple

Former US president Donald Trump has said that Meghan Markle is leading her husband Prince Harry “by the nose”, calling the Duke a ‘whipped’ man.



He also urged British Queen Elizabeth II to strip Harry and Meghan Markle of all royal titles.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored”, Donald Trump says Prince Harry is being “led around by his nose” and has been ‘disrespectful’ to the country. “And I think he is an embarrassment.”

He also called the Duke of Sussex a ‘whipped’ man.

About the former Suits star, Trump said, “I’m not a fan of Meghan.”

The former US president also predicted that Harry and Meghan’s marriage will end badly.

