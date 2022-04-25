A$AP Rocky ‘rekindling spark’ with Rihanna after shocking arrest in last stage of pregnancy

Sources analyze Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s body language, as well as demeanour, during a candid dinner date.

This public outing is the first since A$AP Rocky’s arrest, and subsequent bail, in light of the ongoing investigation of a connected shooting.



The source dished it all to People magazine and according to their findings, “It was a happy and relaxed group. Rihanna looked great. She sat next to A$AP and they were affectionate.”

Reportedly, “They dined for a couple of hours.” However, throughout the dinner, the conversations and “the focus was very much on Rihanna and the baby.”

Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) was detained in police custody on Wednesday, straight from Los Angeles International Airport.

Only days prior was the couple enjoying a carefree time in Rihanna’s native Barbados, ahead of their baby’s arrival.

Rocky is currently being charged with an assault with a deadly weapon felony and slapped with a bail of $550,000.