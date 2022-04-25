Trump thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage will end

Former US president Donald Trump predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage would end as he sat for an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan.
The Republican leader also called on Queen Elizabeth to strip Meghan Markl and Prince Harry of their royal titles.
He was invited by Morgan on his new show titled "Uncensored".
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the United States after stepping down from their royal duties.
Morgan who interviewed Trump lost his job for attacking Meghan Markle in his previous TV show after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat for a tell-all interview with American TV legend Oprah Winfrey.
David Beckham's wife Victoria shares several clips from her glamorous stay at The Palace Merano, Italy
Karan Johar also posted a happy selfie with Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh on his Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian was recently accused of changing her entire style for fiancé Travis Barker
'I woke up 15 minutes ago. I forgot my shoes,' Machine Gun Kelly told Kelly Clarkson on her show this weekend
'Meghan has done all she can to undermine the Queen, the Royal Family and Great Britain', claims Margaret Thatcher's...
Romeo Beckham was recently reported to have been planning low-key wedding with Mia Regan