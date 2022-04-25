 
close
Monday April 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Trump thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage will end

Trump thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage will end

By Web Desk
April 25, 2022
Trump thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harrys marriage will end

Former US president Donald Trump predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage would end  as he  sat for  an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan.

The Republican leader also called on Queen Elizabeth to strip Meghan Markl and Prince Harry of their royal titles.

He was invited by Morgan on his new show titled  "Uncensored".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the United States after stepping down from their royal duties.

Morgan who interviewed Trump lost his job for attacking Meghan Markle in his previous TV show after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat for a tell-all interview with American TV legend Oprah Winfrey.   