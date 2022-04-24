Kourtney Kardashian goes too far to match with Travis Barker's style: fans claim

Kourtney Kardashian’s fans have taken over internet to share their concern that the Poosh mogul is going too far to match her style with fiancé Travis Barker.

The couple recently painted the Disneyland red with love amid a family trip on her birthday.

Reacting to the TikTok video from the occasion, fans pointed out that The Kardashians star sported a baggy outfit and chunky boots giving off tough and punk vibes while the Blink-182 drummer appeared in his casual style.

"It’s so crazy how she changed her style now that she’s with him," wrote one fan.

"What is up with her style Does it have to match the boyfriend?" asked a second fan.

"Seriously girl, be yourself don't change who you are because of the man you're with smh lol," said one concerned fan.

"She changed her whole look for him," chimed in another.

This came after a recent buzz around the lovebirds when fans pointed out ‘red flags’ in the couple’s whirlwind romance, featuring enough PDA to make onlookers cringe.

“I don’t see Kourtney making her own decisions very much, at least not in his presence. (He’s always present)," one fan wrote.