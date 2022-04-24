'Self-centred' Meghan Markle faces backlash for undermining the Queen

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has been accused of "doing all she can" to undermine the Queen in a savage takedown by Margaret Thatcher's former aide.



Nile Gardiner, who served as a foreign policy researcher for the Iron Lady from 2000 to 2002, shared his thoughts on Harry’s recent television interview and savaged the couple in the process.



The foreign analyst was reported to have said: "The stunning decline of Prince Harry. Hubris, delusion, and the incredibly destructive influence of immensely self-centred Meghan Markle, who has done all she can to undermine the Queen, the Royal Family and Great Britain."

He added: "Sad to see."



Gardiner, according to Express UK, was referring to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year that saw them make a series of bombshell claims about their time as members of the Royal Family.

Harry, while in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, sat down for a candid chat with Hoda Kotb where he talked about his visit to the Queen last week to make sure she was “protected” and “had the right people around her”.