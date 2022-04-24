Blake Lively stuns onlookers with her chic look in purple minidress

Hollywood star Blake Lively raised the temperature on the internet with her gorgeous pictures on social media.



Gigi Hadid celebrated her 27th birthday with a lavish party in the NoHo neighborhood in Downtown Manhattan.

Among the attendees was the model's close pal Blake Lively, who was captured arriving to the private club Zero Bond and left everyone mesmerised with her looks.

The actress, 34, wowed in a fitted purple minidress that highlighted her toned physique.

Along with her cleavage, the bright number showed off her lean legs.

Looking tanned, Blake rounded out the ensemble with a pair of bold red platform heels and a matching clutch.



The birthday bash guest list included the likes of Gigi's parents, Mohamed Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, and Yolanda's boyfriend Joseph Jingoli, as well as Gigi's younger brother Anwar Hadid, younger sister Bella Hadid, and Bella's boyfriend Marc Kalman.

