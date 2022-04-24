Machine Gun Kelly surprises Kelly Clarkson on her birthday in slippers

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly made a surprise entry on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week to wish his friend Kelly Clarkson on her big day.
The Mainstream Sellout star showed up on stage in slippers to wish Clarkson on her birthday on Sunday (April 24).
MGK brought a queso fountain, margaritas and mariachi band with him to mark the Stronger singer’s birthday, who turned 40 this year.
“I woke up 15 minutes ago. I forgot my shoes,” the Bloom singer explained. “So you woke up on your birthday to … Oh, that’s kind,” Clarkson said.
“No, no, no, it’s cool,” he insisted. “It’s cool.”
“Is it? I don’t know,” joked Clarkson, and then the celebration began.
On Saturday, MGK’s fiancée Megan Fox shared a heartfelt birthday note for the rapper. “The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are… How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are…,” she wrote in the caption.
