Pregnant Rihanna 'hopes for a positive outcome' after A$AP Rocky's arrest

Rihanna is reportedly looking at the brighter side to not get stressed with a baby on the way after beau A$AP Rocky was arrested on Wednesday.



The Sun reported that the Umbrella singer has been crying since she saw her beau taken into custody after the couple returned from their vacation in Barbados.

However, the recent reports hint that the mum-to-be is putting on a strong display in an effort to not get worked up amid the nightmare scenario.

An insider told US Weekly that the Diamond hitmaker “hasn't spoken much about [the arrest]. She's truly focused on her pregnancy and not trying to get too stressed.”

“She is very confident about everything and has told friends she just hopes for a positive outcome,” the source added.

The 33-year-old rapper, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was arrested by the police in connection with a November 2021 shooting in Hollywood.

The musician posted his $550,000 bail and was released from a Los Angeles jail within a few hours of getting arrested.