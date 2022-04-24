Kriti Sanon leaves jaws dropped in latest post: See

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon looked nothing short of a vision in the latest photo she shared on social media.



The Bachchhan Paandey actor turned to the photo-and video sharing platform on Saturday to leave fans smitten with her amazing snap while showing off her great look in a purple tee and blue pants.



In the shared picture, the 31-year-old actor was dressed to the nines as she paired her causal outfit with gold earrings.

The Mimi actor was looking beautiful in a soft wavy hairstyle with minimal makeup on, giving off true diva vibes.

“In love with the summer collection from @uniqloin! My favourite? This perfectly breathable Linen Shirt and everyday wear,” captioned Kriti alongside her post.

Within minutes her post received thousands of likes and hearts.



