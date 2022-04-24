Travis Scott raps about holding a gun in first song since Astroworld tragedy

FileFootage

Travis Scott, who has been lying low since the tragic stampede during his performance at Astroworld, recently released his new song Hold That Heat.



The 30-year-old rapper joined hands with hip-hop artist Future and producer Southside amid attempts to save his career that was hit by massive backlash after 10 people lost their lives in the horrific incident in November 2021.

Scott, who has recently welcomed his second child – a baby boy, with Kylie Jenner, also dropped an enthralling music video in which he appears with an alligators wrapped with metal chains.

The song raps the chorus, “Hold that, hold that heater’ which is a slang term for a gun as pointed out by Daily Mail.

He can also be seen smoking marijuana with Future in the hotly-unveiled music video.

The song came months after the Goosebumps singer headlined at an event in Houston that soon turned into a nightmare when crowd began to push forward.

However, the rapper continued to perform before eventually halting the show after noticing the surge.

Eight of the 10 people died because of injuries sustained during the tragic event while the other two concertgoers passed away in the days following the tragedy.