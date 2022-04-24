Karan Johar posts heartfelt birthday wish for Varun Dhawan

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar penned the sweetest birthday wish for Varun Dhawan on social media.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham maker took to his Instagram and wished the star on his 35th birthday with a throwback photo and it will surely melt your heart.

Sharing a sweet photo with the birthday boy, Karan wished Varun and penned a poem for him.

Take a look at Karan Johar's post for Varun Dhawan below:

While Karan's wish resonated with Varun and his fans, the actor replied, "Karan," with multiple heart emojis.

On the other hand, Karan's BFF Farah Khan had a hilarious comment to make as she wrote, "Anu malik has strict competition!! happy birthday @varundvn."

Meanwhile it is a working birthday for Varun as he is shooting for Bawaal in UP's Kanpuri



