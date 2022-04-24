Queer Eye’s Tan France details being brutally beaten up in racial hatred attack

Tan France opened up on facial racial hatred during his childhood. The fashion designer shared frightening memories in his new documentary, Tan France: Beauty & the Bleach.

The British-American stylist, who returned to his hometown Doncaster, recalled being a victim of racial and ethical hatred in his childhood.

The Netflix Queer Eye star, 39, was driving up the M1 to Doncaster, he detailed how a gang of men had attacked him while he was on his way to school because he was Asian. 'Growing up in Doncaster I always felt unsafe. I thought if I had whiter skin I wouldn't be called every day,’ he added.

In his new documentary, Tan will also talk about how he bleached his skin at the age of just nine years old, after being 'concerned' about his skin colour 'since the day he was born'.

“As an Asian, gay Muslim I was desperate to get away. I have been concerned about my skin colour from the day I was born.”

“I used to wake up thinking, What trouble is my skin going to get me into today? It was about survival. Being able to get home without being attacked,” he shared.